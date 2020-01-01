Liverpool’s Mane and Southampton’s Djenepo nominated for Premier League awards

The Senegal and the Mali internationals could be rewarded for their contributions in the recently-concluded league campaign

forward Sadio Mane and winger Moussa Djenepo have been nominated for Premier League Player and Goal of the Season respectively.

Mane was in a terrific form for the Reds in the 2019-20 campaign, helping his side to win the title for the first time in 30 years.

The international scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 35 league games, besides winning a number of penalties with his dazzling displays for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

More teams

Following his performances, he has been shortlisted for the best player prize along with his teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

He will also battle ’s Kevin De Bruyne, Southampton striker Danny Ings and ’s Jamie Vardy for the award.

An incredible season had by all 🙌



But only one can be the @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season!



Get voting: https://t.co/hqowajnv9y#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/7Nqvpkycst — Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2020

Mane emerged as the 2018-19 season’s joint-top scorer along with his teammate Mohamed Salah and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 28-year-old will hope to win the coveted accolade after missing out on the Golden Boot prize to Vardy.

Djenepo, meanwhile, has been shortlisted for the best goal award following his brilliant match-winning solo effort for Southampton against in September 2019.

The winger beat a number of Sheffield defenders before he right-footed his effort past goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the only goal of the game.

Djenepo will slug it out with Leicester’s Harvey Barnes, ’s Matthew Longstaff, Manchester City’s De Bruyne, Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, and Hove Albion’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh, ’s Matej Vydra and ’s Bruno Fernandes for a chance to win the individual accolade.

Who gets your vote?



Pick the @budfootball Goal of the Season now: https://t.co/26SGqa3MpA pic.twitter.com/AbA7K371qq — Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2020

The Mali international teamed up with the Saints last summer from Belgian First Division A side Standard Liege for a fee around £14 million.

The 22-year-old midfielder only made 20 appearances across all competition in his debut campaign owing to injury problems.

While Djenepo has 15 caps for Mali, Mane has scored 19 times in 69 appearances for Senegal and was part of the team that finished as runner-up at the 2019 in .