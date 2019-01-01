Liverpool's Keita could be one of the Premier League's best – Saunders

The Guinea international has been backed to show his full potentials after injuries hampered his debut season in England

Former forward Dean Saunders has tipped Naby Keita to be one of the Premier League's stars in the future.

Keita moved to from last summer but his debut campaign was marred by injuries.

Although he played 22 matches in all competitions last term, the combative midfielder managed to show a glimpse of his marshaling displays in the middle of the park.

Saunders believes the 24-year-old has the qualities to establish his presence in Jurgen Klopp's team in the 2019-20 season.

“Keita looked to me as if he could be one of the best players in the league at some point in the future,” Saunders told talkSPORT.

“He’s had a few injuries, showed flashes of brilliance, but I’m hoping this season that he can kick on now.”

Keita is in contention for Liverpool's league opener against on Friday after he was introduced as a second-half substitute in the Reds' Community Shield loss to Man City on Sunday.