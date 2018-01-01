Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp plays down Naby Keita’s injury scare

The Guinean midfielder limped off as the Reds secured a vital win at the Molineux Stadium to spend Christmas atop the Premier League log

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has allayed fears over Naby Keita’s injury in their 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old was at the receiving end of several tough tackles and was taken off two minutes before the hour mark in Friday’s Premier League fixture.

Keita who managed to win 33.3 per cent of his duels in the encounter appeared to have suffered a rib injury and was replaced by Adam Lallana .

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in each half of the game helped Liverpool stretch their dominance at the top of the league table to 48 points from 18 matches.

Despite having an initial cut on the foot in the first half, Klopp remains positive that his midfielder ‘should be good’ as they get ready for a busy festive period.

"Did you see it back the first two situations? Was it a penalty or not, because he had a proper cut on the foot and everyone said ‘diver!’, but you don’t get a cut from a dive I would say," Klopp told club website .

"Then he had another one on his ribs, so that’s obviously [why] it didn’t work out. But it should be good. Two things which are a bit painful but I don’t think will be a problem for him."