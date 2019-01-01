Liverpool's Champions League win over Barcelona will stay with Alisson 'forever'

The Brazilian intends to tell his grandchildren about the Reds' sensational comeback victory over the Spanish champions, with a final fast approaching

goalkeeper Alisson says the memory of a semi-final victory over will stay with him "forever" ahead of the showpiece event on June 1.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost the first leg of their last-four tie 3-0 at Camp Nou, which left them with a mountain to climb at Anfield.

However, the intimidating Merseyside venue has long been famous for special European nights and the Reds served up one for the ages by beating Barca 4-0 in the second leg to advance to the final against .

Ahead of the all-English clash at Wanda Metropolitano next month, Alisson admits he is still on a high from the final result against the giants.

"That memory will be with me forever, it's a story that I'll be telling my children and my grandchildren," Alisson told UEFA.

"I'm just hoping that we can see this story through, God willing, to get the title, which is our main objective."

The number one lined up against the Reds for in the semi-finals of last year's competition, before completing a lucrative switch to Anfield that summer.

Having experienced the atmosphere of Liverpool's famous stadium from both sides, Alisson also hailed the impact of the fans in driving their team forward.

"Incredible, incredible," he added. "I played here against Liverpool and I experienced the power that the fans gave to the team on the pitch. They put a lot of pressure on you, it's not easy playing here against our team.

"Now that I'm playing here I've experienced the amazing things that we have achieved in this Champions League, qualifying for the final in the way that we did, returning from a difficult defeat that many thought was impossible.

"It was achievable through God's blessing, the work that we put in and a lot of dedication, plus the support from the fans on the night which was incredible."

Alisson has been a standout performer for Liverpool during his debut season in the Premier League, earning the Golden Glove award ahead of 's Ederson.

The 26-year-old managed to keep a clean sheet in 21 matches, as Klopp's men finished just one point behind champions City after a thrilling title race.

He will be expected to retain his spot between the sticks against Spurs in the Champions League, as Liverpool aim to go one better than last year by clinching their sixth European crown.