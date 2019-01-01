'Liverpool's best midfielder without a doubt' - Klopp urged to start Fabinho

The versatile Brazilian started another big game on the bench against Tottenham, but the Reds have been urged to find a place for him in their XI

Jurgen Klopp has been urged to end his favouritism of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum and find a place in his side for “ ’s best midfielder” Fabinho.

The Reds boss has often turned to three experienced players in the middle of the park for big games.

That was the case again on Sunday when visited Anfield for a crunch Premier League clash.

Liverpool dragged themselves over the line with a dramatic 2-1 win, but only after Fabinho had injected a sense of urgency into their midfield when stepping off the bench.

The versatile Brazilian has proved to be a useful asset in a number of positions during his debut campaign on Merseyside but, with a first title in 29 years up for grabs, Klopp has been told that he must now be handed a regular role in the Reds’ engine room.

John Aldridge has told the Liverpool Echo of the 25-year-old South American: “At the moment, he is imperative to Liverpool and he's been excellent for a number of months in midfield.

“I think at this present moment in time, he is absolutely Liverpool's best midfielder, without a doubt.

“For me, Liverpool lost a lot of battles in there [against Spurs] and as soon as he came on, he changed it all.

“I thought he might have come on a lot earlier to steady the ship but when he did come on, he was a class act.

“Jurgen Klopp likes his tried and trusted midfield trio of James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, but I think it's time someone made way for Fabinho.

“He's only really played half the season so he is fit and ready and he has made that position his own since he broke into the team.

“He is champing at the bit and he wanted to prove a point when he came on against Spurs and I think he did that.

“There are a lot of big games between now and the end of the season for Liverpool and I expect Fabinho to feature heavily.

“I expect Milner to go in at left-back for the suspended Andy Robertson against in the and Fabinho will surely start in midfield in his place.

“At this Friday, I think Klopp has to start Fabinho too.

Article continues below

“The manager chops and changes in midfield for virtually every game but with Gini Wijnaldum his most trusted and Fabinho in form, that should leave just the one spot up for grabs.”

Liverpool will head to St Mary’s seeking to ensure that they remain at the front of the race for the Premier League crown.

They may have been knocked from the summit by the time they arrive on the south coast, with in action against Cardiff on Wednesday, but they can ensure that they enter next weekend leading the title charge with five games of their season to go.