Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott banned for 14 days over offensive Kane impersonation video

The 16-year-old has also been ordered to pay a fine of £350 and complete a "face-to-face education course" after appearing to mock the Tottenham star

youngster Harvey Elliott has been hit with a Football Association (FA) suspension that will see him unavailable for domestic club football for a period of 14 days after a video emerged of him appearing to mock striker Harry Kane.

The clip, that was posted on Snapchat and recorded while Elliott was still a player, shows the 16-year-old derogatorily impersonating the Spurs striker under the caption "F***ing m*ng".

The FA's explanation of the offence committed also suggests that Elliott's words in the video were "aggravated by reference to a disability".

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp signed the talented forward in the summer, with him having made his first-team debut for the Reds in their win over MK Dons in September.

The Under-17 international is Fulham's youngest ever player after featuring for them in a Carabao Cup tie against in September 2018 at just 15 years of age.

He is also the youngest player to have played in the Premier League after coming on as a substitute against in May 2019, although he hit the headlines shortly after his move to Anfield after the impersonation video emerged on social media.

The teenager would go on to apologise to Kane for his actions in an update posted on Instagram, writing at the time: "I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet.

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

And the FA have now released a statement confirming Elliott's punishment which will see him unable to play domestic football until October 24, while he has also been ordered to pay a fine of £350 and complete a "face-to-face education course".

The statement read: "Harvey Elliott has been suspended from playing in all domestic club football for a period of 14 days, running up to and including 24 October 2019, after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a video posted on social media and providing a public apology.



"Language and/or behaviour in the video breached FA Rule E3(1), as it was abusive and/or insulting, and constituted an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included reference to a disability.



"The Liverpool FC winger must also complete a face-to-face education course and pay a £350 fine."