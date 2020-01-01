Liverpool told they have a ‘world-class’ talent in Tsimikas as former team-mate hails Reds left-back

The Reds have snapped up the Greece international from Olympiacos, with Victor Palsson tipping him to make a positive impact at Anfield

have landed themselves a “world-class” talent in Kostas Tsimikas, according to Victor Palsson, a man who has spent time in the Reds’ academy system and playing alongside their latest signing in the Danish Superleague.

Palsson spent 13 games working with Tsimikas when the Greek full-back took in a loan spell at Esbjerg in the 2016-17 campaign.

He saw enough during that stint to suggest that the 24-year-old was destined for bigger and better things.

A move to the Premier League champions has now been secured by the promising left-back, with Andy Robertson about to face greater competition for his spot at Anfield than he has done for some time.

Liverpool have invested £11.75 million ($15m) in Tsimikas, with Jurgen Klopp snapping up a player who had been catching the eye at Olympiacos.

The Reds, who have enjoyed considerable success in the transfer market of late, are expected to find further value in a player who will not look out of place as part of a star-studded squad.

Palsson believes that will be the case, telling the Liverpool Echo of a defender he has seen at close quarters: "To be honest, it was a very difficult year that we had [at Esbjerg]. We ended up getting relegated that year and the whole season was very difficult - we had three different managers.

"But Tsimi was a fantastic lad - a great guy, always very positive. He has good banter, he’s a funny kid and I can only say good things about him.

"It was a difficult year for us but you could always see the potential that he had. He was very young when he was with us and then he went to Willem II in Holland the next year and he did very well.

"Even though we were struggling, he would never put on the sad face. I really liked him when I played with him. With Olympiacos, he has done fantastically and playing for the Greek national team as well.

"I’m really happy for him and when I saw he was going to sign, it’s a massive thing to sign for the biggest club in the world and I am really, really happy for him.

"His offensive strengths are something that I always saw in him and he has very good technique. He has an eye for some good passes.

"When I played with him, he was lacking in the defensive part, but we have been watching him in a few games since then and he has really improved.

"When a club like Liverpool wants to sign you, you are in that world-class category."