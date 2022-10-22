Liverpool look to continue winning ways

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are up against newly promoted Nottingham Forest as they look to continue winning ways and build momentum in their season. This is the first league meeting between the two sides since 1999

Liverpool come into this fixture on the back of three straight wins in all competitions, their longest run this year. Klopp's side beat Pep Guardiola's Man City in a spirited performance last weekend.

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest made a 20+ new signings in the summer but find themselves at the bottom of the league table having managed just one win so far and have the worst goal differential in the league.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

Nottingham Forest XI (4-3-3): Henderson; Aurier, Cook, Mckenna, Neco Williams; Yates, Freuler, Couyate; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Lingard

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Milner, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Elliot, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Salah, Firmino, Carvalho

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds embark on a tough run following this fixture where they meet Ajax and Napoli in the Champions League in order to secure their qualification for the knockout rounds. They have a Leeds United fixture sandwiched between them.