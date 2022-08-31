Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Liverpool take on Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League and here's how you can watch the game.

Liverpool welcome Newcastle United to Anfield in their fifth Premier League game of the 2022-23 season.

Jurgen Klopp's team have endured a lukewarm start to the season so far. The Reds not only failed to win their first three games but also suffered a defeat at the hands of rivals Manchester United. However, the Reds bounced back with a 9-0 win against Bournemouth last time out and will hope to add more wins in the upcoming games.

Newcastle United's season has been a mixed bag so far. The Magpies started with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest and have followed that up with three draws in four matches. Allan Saint-Maximin's late goal helped Eddie Howe's team pick up a point against Wolves in their last Premier League game.

Ahead of the match, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United date and kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Newcastle United Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off time 8pm BST / 3pm ET

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle United on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

Country TV Channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport app US USA Network fuboTV

Liverpool squad and team news

Liverpool's injury list remains fairly lengthy going into their home game against Newcastle United.

Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alacantara and Naby Keita all remained sidelined. Jurgen Klopp will also be without the services of summer recruit Darwin Nunez who is serving a three-match ban.

The manager has confirmed that Jota, Thiago, and Ramsay, although unavailable against Newcastle United, are close to a return.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Newcastle United squad and team news

Eddie Howe will be hoping to give new signing Alexander Isak his first start for Newcastle United following his £59m move from Real Sociedad. The striker is waiting on a work permit before being able to make his debut.

While Isak's inclusion would be a boost for the team, the Magpies boss does have injury concerns in the squad. The impressive Allan Saint-Maximin is a doubt for the game along with key midfielder Bruno Guimarães. Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth are both ruled out due to injury.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, S Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Fraser.