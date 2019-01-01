Liverpool vs Chelsea Super Cup clash to be refereed by Stephanie Frappart in historic UEFA announcement

The French official will make history when she becomes the first female to referee a major UEFA men's game on August 14

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to referee a major UEFA men's match when she takes charge of the Super Cup between and .

UEFA have confirmed Frappart, who refereed the FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and the in , will officiate the clash between the Champions League and Europa League winners in Istanbul on August 14.

Frappart will lead a team made up of predominantly female officials in the European season's curtain-raiser, with Manuela Nicolosi of and Michelle O'Neal from the appointed as her assistant referees.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes Frappart's appointment represents another significant step forward for women's football.

"I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal," Ceferin said.

"As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women's football in all areas. I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

Article continues below

At the 2019 #SuperCup in Istanbul, a female official will take charge of a major UEFA men's competition event for the first time ever.



Huge congratulations to Stéphanie Frappart and her predominantly female team of officials on the appointment https://t.co/KHrJiRAY7Q — UEFA (@UEFA) August 2, 2019

Frappart previously became the first female official to take charge of a match when she oversaw a fixture between and in April, and the 35-year-old will join the pool of referee's for France's top flight in 2019-20.

Nicole Petignat has refereed in a UEFA men's competition before Frappart, though they were not major games, with the Swiss official having taken charge of three qualification games for the between 2004 and 2009.

Frappart will have the help of VAR during the Super Cup, with male compatriot Clement Turpin set to be the video official.