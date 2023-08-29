Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk charged by FA following explosive reaction to red card during Premier League clash with Newcastle

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been charged by the FA following his reaction to being sent off against Newcastle United.

Van Dijk shown straight red for tackle on Isak

Reacted angrily to decision

Liverpool captain has until September 1 to respond

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident occurred after the Reds captain was shown a dismissed for his late challenge on Newcastle forward Alexander Isak at St. James' Park on Sunday. A late double from Darwin Nunez resulted in Jurgen Klopp's side snatching all three points in a 2-1 win.

WHAT THEY SAID: An FA statement read: ''Virgil Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August. It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute. Virgil Van Dijk has until Friday, 1 September to provide a response to this charge.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Already set to undergo a one-match ban for his actions, the Netherlands international now could be issued with further sanctions. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will choose to appeal the charges brought against the defender.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Merseysiders host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, bidding to extend their unbeaten start to the new campaign.