Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

The Reds can take a huge step closer to a first Premier League title by beating Maurizio Sarri's men at Anfield

The Premier League title race enters its final stretch this weekend, and Sunday provides what could be a decisive afternoon.

head to , and what looks to be a tricky away trip for the champions. Immediately after, host at Anfield.

Those fixtures eventually decided the sides' last battle, won by City in 2013-14. Who could forget Jose Mourinho's bus parking, Steven Gerrard's slip and Demba Ba's goal? They are still sung about to this day.

Times have changed since, of course, and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better fortune than his predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, enjoyed five years ago.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool's only major issue surrounds Adam Lallana, who has missed the last two games with a muscle injury. The midfielder is unlikely to be fit for this one.

Joe Gomez returned to the bench against in midweek, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster each came through an hour in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the Under-23s on Tuesday afternoon. Neither will be involved here, but both have made positive strides in their return from serious knee injuries.

Alberto Moreno trained with the team having missed the Porto game, while Klopp reported no fresh problems after the Reds' 2-0 win.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game, and will have Andy Robertson available after the Scot served a one-game European ban in midweek.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Decisions abound for Klopp, who replaced Joel Matip with Dejan Lovren against Porto. Surely the star will return for this one?

Robertson will replace James Milner at left-back, meaning the big question, as ever, surrounds the Liverpool midfield.

The temptation will be to stick with the in-form Fabinho, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson, though Klopp's preference generally for big games is to use Gini Wijnaldum and Milner. It would be no surprise if one or both were drafted in here, harsh as it would be on those who dropped out.

Chelsea Team News

Maurizio Sarri made significant changes - seven of them - for Chelsea's tie away at Slavia Prague on Thursday, so we can make a good guess at his line-up on Sunday.

Eden Hazard will return to the starting XI, of course, as will N'Golo Kante and David Luiz. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will hope for starts, as will Gonzalo Higuain.

Decisions remain over left-back, where Emerson has started of late, but where Marcos Alonso scored the winner in Prague, and in midfield where Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are competing for spots.

In attack, Willian in particular will hope he has done enough to get the nod.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 4.30pm UK time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 11.30am ET.

Best Opta Match Facts