Liverpool striker Brewster to complete Swansea loan move

The 19-year-old will move to South Wales until the end of the season in search of regular first team football

striker Rhian Brewster will complete a loan move to Swansea on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old frontman is heading to South for the rest of the campaign, after the Swans fought off competition from a host of Championship rivals to land the under-21 prospect.

Brewster was a late substitute as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday – his third senior appearance for the Reds.

But the plan has always been for the Londoner to go out on loan in January, with manager Jurgen Klopp and his staff keen to see the teenager play regular first-team football.

Liverpool fielded numerous enquiries, with and Leeds, the Championship’s top two clubs at present, among those interested.

But the presence of Steve Cooper at Swansea proved decisive. Cooper coached Brewster at under-17 level with England, with the pair achieving World Cup glory in back in 2017. Brewster won the Golden Boot at that tournament, scoring eight goals including one in the final.

Liverpool, as with all loan deals, have been keen to ensure their player is likely to receive enough game time to justify their exit.

Swansea have assured the Reds that Brewster will be a big part of their plans for the remainder of the season, with the Welsh side having seen another loan forward, Sam Surridge, return to Bournemouth earlier this month.

Cooper’s side currently lie sixth in the table, and are ready to push for a play-off spot between now and May.

Brewster completed a recovery session at Melwood on Monday and will travel to Wales tomorrow to finalise his switch. He will be available to make his Swans debut on Sunday in their local derby away at Cardiff.

Liverpool will not receive a loan fee, with Brewster still viewed within the club as a player with the potential to play senior football at Anfield. Brewster is tied to a long-term contract, and has made a strong recovery from a serious knee injury sustained in 2018.

He could be one of a number of loan departures this month, as the club look to give their youngsters opportunities to play regular football.

Curtis Jones, who scored the sensational winning goal against Everton on Sunday, is wanted by a number of clubs, but a decision on the 18-year-old is yet to be taken with Liverpool still light of options in midfield.

Pedro Chirivella is more likely to depart, with two Championship clubs having made contact last week about the 22-year-old Spaniard. Chirivella is into the final six months of his contract at Anfield, but sources have told Goal that an extension is possible if the player agrees to it.

Herbie Kane has already left, joining Hull on loan until the end of the season, while Liverpool are considering concrete offers from Fluminense and another unnamed Brazilian club for midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza.

Allan, 22, joined the Reds from Internacional in 2015 but has since spent time on loan at a number of clubs, including SJK in Finland, Sint-Truiden in , Apollon Limassol in Cyprus and both and in .

He joined Fluminense on loan last February, and has impressed back in his home country. It is expected that his permanent departure will be finalised in the coming weeks, with Liverpool expecting to land a fee of around £2million for the under-23 international.