Liverpool stars Salah & Mane battle Man City's Mahrez for African Player of the Year

Three Premier League stars have been shortlisted for the award, with the current holder hoping to emulate the likes of George Weah with a third win

Mohamed Salah faces competition from team-mate Sadio Mane and 's Riyad Mahrez in his bid to be named African Player of the Year for the third time in a row.

The Premier League stars have been named as the final three contenders for the award, which has belonged to international Salah for the past two years.

winger Mahrez won it while still at in 2016 but Mane looks to be Salah's closest competitor after twice finishing as runner-up to his fellow Anfield favourite.

The pair were both essential in Liverpool's march to their first title since 2005 this year, won thanks to a Salah penalty in the final against .

His strike partner, however, has also enjoyed a rich vein of form for both club and country.

Mane has scored freely throughout 2019 and helped reached the final, which they lost to Mahrez's Algeria.

With three goals Mane top scored for his nation in the tournament, with Mahrez also reaching that figure on his way to lifting the trophy.

The playmaker also helped City take the Premier League title by one point in May, beating out Liverpool in nail-biting circumstances.

's Ajara Nchout, and forward Asisat Oshoala, and last year's winner Thembi Kgatlana of are shortlisted for the African Women's Player of the Year award.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Hurghada, on January 7.

Should Salah once more be named as Africa's best player, he will join a select group of players to win the away on three or more occasions.

Ex-Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o and former City enforcer Yaya Toure are the only men to have lifted the prize four times, while George Weah and Abedi Pele triumphed on three occasions.