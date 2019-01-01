Liverpool star Firmino a major doubt for Bayern clash with virus
Liverpool have been dealt a major blow on the eve of their Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich after Roberto Firmino missed training with a virus.
The Reds remain hopeful that the Brazil international will recover in time for Tuesday's match at Anfield, but he is now a huge doubt to face the Bundesliga champions.
Jurgen Klopp is also set to be without Dejan Lovren after he also missed training on Monday, adding to the Liverpool boss' defensive headache given he is already without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.
