Liverpool star Diaz in tears after helping lead Reds to Champions League final

Luis Diaz may only be a few months into his Liverpool career, but the Colombian star is already on the verge of history with the Reds.

A January signing from Porto, Diaz has been vital in the Reds' pursuit of a quadruple with his latest contribution coming in the form of a goal in the club's Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal.

Diaz, who was recognised as Man of the Match, was in tears following the final whistle as he'll help lead the Reds into the finale against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Paris.

Watch: Diaz in tears after victory over Villarreal

'A complete game-changer'

Diaz has been a revelation since joining the Reds in January, having scored five goals in 21 apearances after scoring 16 during the first half of the season in Portugal.

He's immediately come in and pushed Liverpool's attacking stars, solidifying his place as a key contributor.

Diaz proved that once again in the win over Villarreal, with former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch praising the Colombian for leading Liverpool to victory after coming off the bench in the second half.

"Luis Diaz changed the game," Crouch said on BT Sport. "He was fantastic as soon as he came on. A complete game-changer.

"To come out and play the way they did in the second half - they are deservedly in the final. They are on the verge of greatness. There are legends all over this football club and this lot are right up there with them."

