Liverpool should forget about De Ligt and focus on getting a left-back, says Aldridge

The ex-Reds striker believes a Dutch defender will prove too costly, with there other areas of the squad that Jurgen Klopp should look to strengthen

need to resign themselves to the fact that Matthijs de Ligt “will end up elsewhere” and focus on reinforcing other areas of their defence, says John Aldridge.

Many have urged the Reds to join the clamour for a highly-rated centre-half on the books of .

Aldridge is among those to have talked up a possible move to bring a Netherlands international into Anfield alongside fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk.

De Ligt is, however, attracting interest from leading sides across Europe and is set to form part of a deal that includes a sizeable fee and a lucrative contract whenever a transfer is made.

With that in mind, Jurgen Klopp has been urged to put any funds at his disposal to better use elsewhere.

There are considered to be greater needs for the Reds than another centre-back, with cover for Andy Robertson one of several more pressing priorities.

Former Liverpool striker Aldridge has said in the Irish Independent: “While I said that a deal to sign Virgil van Dijk’s Dutch central defensive partner Matthijs de Ligt would be great for Liverpool, the money he and his agent appear to be demanding means he will end up elsewhere.

“Instead, Klopp needs to focus his defensive reinforcement by signing cover at left-back following the departure of Alberto Moreno, as a long-term injury to Andy Robertson would be a major blow given they don’t have a quality stand-in.

“The return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from injury will feel like a new signing in midfield and if he starts performing at the levels he was producing before he picked up his long-term problem, he could be a very useful asset for Liverpool next season.

“Despite my musings here, Liverpool are not in need of too many changes this summer after Klopp’s back-up players confirmed they have what it takes to step up to the plate when they came from 3-0 down to beat in the semi-finals.

“Yet the great teams strengthen when they are in a strong position and if Klopp can add a couple of extra components to his magnificent machine, Liverpool will be ready to take on in an era when 90 points is the bare minimum required to challenge for the title.”

Along with a new left-back to counter the loss of Moreno, Champions League winners Liverpool are also expected to be in the market for another striker to replace the departed Daniel Sturridge and more creativity in the middle of the park.