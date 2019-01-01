Liverpool season 'an amazing success' even if they win nothing, says Rush
Ian Rush feels that Liverpool's season will still be 'an amazing success' even if his former club
The Reds remain in contention for both the Premier League and the Champions
That looks unlikely, however, with City's final three match-ups seeing Pep Guardiola's side face Burnley, Leicester and Brighton; all clubs the Citizens are widely expected to defeat.
The Reds can improve on their European exertions from last season, too, with the Anfield side gearing up to face Barcelona in the semi-finals after reaching the final last year against Real Madrid.
Defeating a side who are essentially guaranteed to win the Spanish title looks a difficult prospect, however, and ex-Liverpool striker Rush feels that his former side can be proud of their continued progression even if they don't emerge victorious in any of their remaining competitions.
"I'm enjoying watching Liverpool play and enjoying the winning brand of football they are playing at the moment," Rush told Sky Sports News.
"Even if Liverpool win nothing the season would have been an amazing success.
"Liverpool over-achieved by getting to the Champions League final last year but we set ourselves standards
"Even if we don't win anything I think we have still improved and I am really happy with the way it has gone this season.
"Hopefully it will still be Liverpool's league and also Liverpool's Champions League as well."
The Reds are on course to finish the season with their highest points tally in the club's history, 97, having lost only once in the league all season, and finishing second even now would represent a record point tally for a runner up.
That statistic may seem unfair to some, but Rush feels it is just
"It's amazing to think Liverpool could get beaten once this season and still not win the league," Rush added.
"To get this far and have gotten so many points and not be guaranteed to win the league is amazing, but it's still all to play for.
"It just goes to show good Man City
"If you look at their squad you would have to say it is better than Liverpool's even if Liverpool have shown they can beat Man City 11 vs 11, no problem. They've got two, maybe even three, different teams and that