‘You, the fans, keep me going’ – Liverpool’s Salah on why he celebrated Crystal Palace goal wildly

The Egyptian forward celebrated wildly in front of the Kop by removing his shirt after scoring at Anfield on Saturday

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has revealed what keeps him going after he scored yet again in a 3-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Egyptian forward, who joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017, scored his goal in the 78th minute after Senegal star Sadio Mane had opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and Guinea’s Naby Keita sealed the win in the 89th minute.

However, what caught the eye of many is how Salah wildly celebrated scoring his 99th goal for Liverpool, as he removed his shirt and ran towards the fans sitting at the Kop end while yelling and punching the air.

Salah has revealed his reason by stating on his official social media pages: “You, the fans, keep me going. You give me more strength than I think you’ll ever know.”

The Egyptian has so far scored four goals in five games this season but has less than two years remaining on his contract.

In a recent interview, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his focus was on Salah’s form on the pitch and not his contract negotiations.

“There’s nothing really to say, especially from me as I am not involved,” Klopp said as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The only thing I’m really interested in is how Mo looks, how sharp and committed he is at the moment, and that's absolutely spot on.

“He looks really good. There is nothing else to say.”

Out of 150 league games for Liverpool, Salah has raked in 99 goals and delivered 36 assists.

Meanwhile, Klopp has admitted his team gave everything to beat Palace at Anfield.

“I told the boys that is one of the most hard-fought 3-0s I ever saw. We gave everything,” Klopp said as quoted by BBC Sports.

“We scored from set-pieces. Palace defended pretty well. I tell the boys, this is one of those games we need to win. We were not brilliant. The chips behind our full-backs gave us the distance to cover. It makes the pitch really big.

“They have quality. We kept them quiet somehow. We need Alisson in moments, that is normal. I am fine with the game.”

Liverpool will next travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City on September 21.