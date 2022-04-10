Liverpool's Mane joins Rooney in hallowed Premier League ranks with Manchester City goal

Sadio Mane has become the second player in Premier League history to score on his birthday against a team starting the day top of the table.

The Senegal international, who turned 30 on Sunday, was among the goal scorers as Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw away from home against league leaders Manchester City.

Named in the Reds’ starting XI - his 28th appearance in the 2021-22 campaign, the former Southampton star helped his team leave the Etihad Stadium with a share of the points with his second half equaliser.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mané celebrates his 30th birthday today – he is only the second player in Premier League history to score on his birthday against a team starting the day top of the table, after Wayne Rooney in October 2004 against Arsenal on his 19th birthday. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/98FaGk6Vax — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 10, 2022

In the keenly contested fixture, Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne put Pep Guardiola's team ahead as early as the fifth minute having been set up by Bernardo Silva.

Nonetheless, the lead lasted for just eight minutes with Diogo Jota restoring parity for the visiting side thanks to an assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the goal-laden first half, Gabriel Jesus ensured that the hosts went into the half time break with the lead as he beat goalkeeper Alisson in the 36th minute.

Knowing that anything short of victory would spell doom in their quest to emerge as league champions, Jurgen Klopp’s side stepped up their game in the second half.

Just a minute after resumption, Mane put Liverpool on level terms courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s last pass.

Thanks to that effort, the reigning African Player of the Year joined the Manchester United great in the hallowed ranks of the English top flight with his unique feat.

In addition, the goal which came just 46 seconds into the second half was the first time the Anfield kings had scored in the opening minute of the second half in a league game since January 2019 (Mohamed Salah vs Crystal Palace).

Interestingly, it was the first time the Citizens had conceded in the 46th minute in an English top-flight game since November 2004 against Norwich City - with Damien Francis the scorer.

Article continues below

Even at his impressive showing, Mane was subbed off for Roberto Firmino with six minutes left on the clock. Whereas, Egypt's captain Salah was on parade from start to finish.

For Guinea’s Naby Keita, he was thrown into the fray for Jordan Henderson in the 78th minute while Mali prospect Ibrahima Konate was an unused substitute.

Following this outcome, just one point separates the teams at the Premier League's summit with seven matches left.