Liverpool rule Virgil van Dijk out for Chelsea match because of illness

Dan Bernstein
|
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2022-23Getty
LiverpoolChelsea vs LiverpoolChelseaPremier LeagueV. van Dijk

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is absent from the Reds' team against Chelsea on Tuesday after reportedly suffering from an illness.

  • Liverpool fighting for European place
  • Need to beat downtrodden Chelsea
  • Van Dijk illness could open up space for Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back avoided a bug that ravaged the Netherlands' camp during the international break but has now experienced a setback at a terrible time, with The Athletic reporting that it's an illness keeping him out of action.

🏆 TOP STORY: Messi to leave PSG unless he accepts pay cut

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Chelsea appoint Nagelsmann?

🚨 MUST READ: Why Chelsea will regret firing Potter

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions after their 7-0 win over Manchester United and must capitalise on a weakened Chelsea team that just fired Graham Potter. Even though Van Dijk has struggled lately, his presence remains important to Jurgen Klopp.

IN A PHOTO:

Jurgen Klopp & Van DijkGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be in action again on Sunday against Arsenal to complete their brutal three-game stretch against Manchester City, the Blues and the Gunners.

What should Liverpool do with Trent Alexander-Arnold?

5477 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

What should Liverpool do with Trent Alexander-Arnold?

  • 53%Keep
  • 22%Bench
  • 25%Sell
5477 Votes

Editors' Picks