Liverpool dealt Robertson injury blow as Klopp issues update on Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool have been dealt a fresh injury blow, with Andy Robertson set to be sidelined until after the international break with a knee issue.

Scot suffered injury in Napoli defeat

Tsimikas set to deputise vs Ajax

Keita & Oxlade-Chamberlain due back in October

WHAT HAPPENED? Robertson picked up the issue in the closing stages of last week's Champions League defeat to Napoli, and is now set to miss Tuesday's game with Ajax as well as the weekend clash at Chelsea, should that go ahead.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference: "[He is] injured. Robbo is not 100 per cent. [It happened] very late, 93rd minute, he felt it the next day only. He is out until at least after the international break."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Robertson sidelined, Kostas Tsimikas will be given the chance to start against Ajax. The Greece international started the recent Merseyside derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park, when Robertson was left on the bench.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Klopp confirmed that both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are not due back from injury until October. Both have been left out of the Liverpool squad for the Champions League group stages, which conclude on November 1.

"No I don’t expect [Keita] to go on international duty [with Guinea]," Klopp said. "The expected return date is some time in October, that is why we had to make the decision. Ox is the same, and that is why the two boys were not in the Champions League squad. We had to make the decision now, or last week."

Curtis Jones remains sidelined for the Ajax game, but Fabio Carvalho will return after missing the defeat to Napoli with a dead leg.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds host Ajax at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday, and are scheduled to visit Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.