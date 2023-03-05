Liverpool record biggest EVER win over Man Utd as Gakpo, Nunez, Salah & Firmino all get on the scoresheet

Liverpool recorded their biggest ever victory over Manchester United on Sunday as they ran out 7-0 winners at Anfield.

Reds were ten points behind United

Close game initially expected

Wasn't the case in historical thrashing

WHAT HAPPENED? Going into the game, some may have had the title-challenging Red Devils are the slight favourites against Jurgen Klopp's men, who have struggled for consistency this term. However, after a close first 43 minutes, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring and the floodgates for Liverpool, who netted a further six goals in the second half with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah also scoring braces alongside the Dutchman, before Roberto Firmino added the cherry on top.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was not only Man Utd's biggest Premier League defeat at the hands of Liverpool, but it was also their biggest-ever loss in the division full stop. Here are some of the most eye-catching results between the old foes over the years.

Date Competition Result 5 March 2023 Premier League Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd 19 April, 2022 Premier League Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd 24 October, 2021 Premier League Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool 19 December, 1953 League Division One Man Utd 5-1 Liverpool 5 May, 1928 League Division One Man Utd 6-1 Liverpool 22 April 1916 Lancashire Section - Subsidiary Tournament (South) Liverpool 7-1 Man Utd

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will hope to keep up this fine sudden change in form as they play Bournemouth next in the league, while United will look to bounce back mid-week against Real Betis in the Europa League.