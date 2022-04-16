Liverpool reach first FA Cup final for a decade after seeing off dramatic Manchester City fightback

Liverpool are into the FA Cup final for the first time in a decade after a dominant first-half performance proved enough to stave off a subsequent Manchester City fightback at Wembley Stadium in Saturday's semi-final.

A double for Sadio Mane, coupled with Ibrahima Konate's finish, ensured a three-goal lead at the break for Jurgen Klopp's side under the north London sunshine, setting up what looked to be a comfortable cruise to the final whistle at first glance.

But a quickfire response after the interval from Jack Grealish, coupled with Bernardo Silva's injury-time strike, set up a frantic finale as Pep Guardiola's Citizens came up just shy against their Premier League title rivals in a thrilling encounter.

Liverpool end decade-long exodus from showpiece game

With Premier League, Champions League, EFL Cup and FIFA Club World Cup successes all assembled since Klopp took the reins at Anfield in 2015, the Reds have not been lacking for silverware under the German.



But the FA Cup is the one major honour that has eluded them during that period, with Liverpool unable to even reach the final at Wembley during their manager's first six seasons in charge, extending a barren run back to a 2012 loss to Chelsea under Kenny Dalglish.



Now however, the Merseyside outfit can dream of a first triumph in football's oldest knockout competition since 2006, when Rafael Benítez's Reds beat West Ham on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.



