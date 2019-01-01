Liverpool pull plug on Lovren's move to Roma

The former Southampton centre-back had looked set for a move to the Giallorossi, but the Reds have been frustrated by their negotiating tactics

Dejan Lovren’s proposed move from to is off, Goal can confirm.

The defender was the subject of strong interest from the side, and was ready to call time on his five-year Anfield career as he looks to secure first-team football.

Roma had indicated they would be prepared for pay an initial £15 million ($18m) to sign the 30-year-old, with Liverpool ready to reluctantly allow the centre-back to leave.

But the Reds have become frustrated by what they feel are the Italian club’s attempts to unsettle the player and then secure him on the cheap.

Despite negotiations this week, Roma did not come up with a firm proposal for a permanent move, instead using Italian-based intermediaries to try and negotiate a cut-price loan deal, which was immediately rejected.

Negotiations now have been halted, leaving Roma boss Paulo Fonseca frustrated, and his club forced to turn to alternative targets, including ’ Domagoj Vida – an international team-mate of Lovren’s – and ’s Marcos Rojo.

As for Lovren, he could still leave Liverpool before the end of the month, with now in the driving seat – although it remains to be seen if the Rossoneri would be prepared to meet the Reds’ asking price.

Lovren was not in the squad for Liverpool’s Premier League opener with Norwich last Friday, and missed Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup win over in Istanbul due to illness. He could return to the squad for Saturday’s game against his former club at St Mary’s.

Naby Keita, though, will miss out due to a hip muscle injury sustained in training on Tuesday, with Jurgen Klopp admitting he does not know how long the Guinea midfielder will be sidelined for.

Liverpool also have concerns over goalkeeper Adrian, who suffered an ankle injury in bizarre fashion following the Super Cup win.

"I don't understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian's] ankle,” Klopp told his Friday press conference. “It is swollen but we have to see. Apart from that it was a brilliant night for him."

Liverpool have Andy Lonergan, the veteran goalkeeper, on standby to start against Southampton, while youngster Caiomhin Kelleher could be in the squad having recovered from a broken wrist.

Klopp did, however, confirm that Adrian’s ankle was better than first feared, and an assessment will be made before the team travel on Friday evening.