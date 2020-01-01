Liverpool will go down as one of Premier League's all-time greatest team - Owen

The former striker paid tribute to the Reds and Jurgen Klopp after they were crowned English champions for the 19th time

will go down as one of the best teams in Premier League history, according to former striker Michael Owen.

Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned champions on Thursday after Manchester City fell to a 2-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It marked Liverpool's first league title since 1990, and they are on track to set a record for the most points in a Premier League season.

Owen, who scored more than 150 goals for the club across eight seasons, paid tribute to Klopp and his team.

"Quite unbelievable. They're such a good team, it's such a good club, it's been waiting for this moment for such a long time," he told Optus Sport.

"Jurgen Klopp, what an absolute legend of a manager he's gone down as. European champions and now they've got the one that they wanted all that time, Premier League champions, it's just what everybody's wanted for such a long time and I'm sure Merseyside is absolutely bouncing at the moment and so it should be.



"The players deserve immense credit, it's been a tough season but they've been far and away the best team, the stats will prove that, it'll go down in history as one of the best Premier League teams that we have seen.

"Jurgen Klopp, he's just taken this team to new heights so 30, 40 years ago when Liverpool had great teams, I think Merseyside is unbelievably proud of what they've got now."

Another former Reds forward, Sir Kenny Dalglish, also paid tribute to Klopp and his side after City's defeat.

"The last two years and since Jurgen's come in has been very positive,” Dalglish told BT Sport. “He's been fantastic and epitomises everything Liverpool Football Club stands for. Whatever they got, they have deserved it.

"Onwards and upwards. We have a lot more happy days to look forward to as long as Jurgen is here."

Liverpool hold an unassailable 23-point lead atop the table with seven matches left to play.

Their next game will see them receive a guard of honour from toppled champions City, as they travel to the Etihad Stadium on July 2.