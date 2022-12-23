‘Liverpool need to spend £200-£250m in the summer’ - Carragher calls for ‘outrageous’ transfer business at Anfield

Liverpool need to find further investment from somewhere as Jurgen Klopp will want “£200-£250m” to spend over the summer, says Jamie Carragher.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds’ current owners, Fenway Sports Group, have opened the door for potential takeover talks to begin at Anfield – or for more money to be added to the collective coffers by new backers joining them in the boardroom. Carragher believes it is essential that further funds are generated on Merseyside, with an “outrageous” recruitment drive required in 2023 if order for Liverpool to remain competitive in domestic and European competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Reds defender told Sky Sports: “It’s interesting whether it’s a sale or an investment. I think there’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has said to Liverpool’s owners ‘I need £200m-£250m to spend in the summer’. That sounds like an outrageous figure but that’s what Manchester United and Chelsea spent last summer. So these are the figures that the teams Liverpool are competing with are spending.

“I think probably once in Jurgen Klopp’s tenure have Liverpool really gone for it in the transfer market, I think it was just after the first Champions League final game, they bought a lot of players. And I think it needs that now, I think we’re talking about that type of investment. I don’t think FSG have those funds right now and that’s why they’re looking at investment to come in to help them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool made only minor alterations to their squad in the summer of 2022, with their biggest outlay seeing Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez snapped up from Benfica for £65 million ($78m) as Sadio Mane headed to Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? The Reds’ efforts in 2022-23 suggest that more fresh faces are required in order for the standards set over recent Champions League and Premier League title-winning campaigns to be maintained, with inconsistency and an unfortunate run of injuries leaving Klopp’s side playing catch-up.