Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp meets Siya Kolisi and Faf du Plessis

South African fans are wondering why the German football coach is back in the continent after his photo went viral on Twitter

On Wednesday the captain of 's cricket team Faf du Plessis posted a special photo on Twitter, revealing himself with Jurgen Klopp and rugby captain Siya Kolisi.

Manager Klopp flew to Cape Town after beat 3-1 at Anfield on the weekend.

Leading the Premier League table by eight points, the German decided to take a well-earned break in South Africa.

The last time he visited the Mother City was in 2017 as an ambassador for a local soccer charity for children, Joy is Round, where he donated around R188 000 for Hout Bay United Football Community.

This time Klopp is reportedly visiting Cape Town for a holiday, where he's clearly a fan of the city.

On social media, followers are joking the Liverpool manager is sharing tips with Rugby World Cup champion Kolisi to Du Plessis on how the Proteas can win silverware.

Kolisi's South African rugby team beat in the World Cup final in recently, so Klopp would've heard all about the Springboks heroics while he was living in Liverpool.

On returning to Cape Town, he didn't waste any time to meet up with nations famous captains. He could've also met Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, but the South African football team is away in , preparing for their qualifier which is set to be played on Thursday.