Liverpool lose first European home game for six years as 42-game Anfield unbeaten run is ended

The Reds lost their first two-legged knockout tie under Jurgen Klopp as Atletico Madrid stormed to victory

have lost a European game at home for the first time in six years after crashing out of the last-16 at the hands of .

The Reds lost 3-2 after extra-time at Anfield to see their 42-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end and is the first time Jurgen Klopp has lost two-legged tie as the club’s manager.

Last season's Champions League winners seized a 1-0 advantage in 90 minutes thanks to a Gini Wijnaldum goal, forcing extra time following a 1-0 loss in Madrid in the first leg.

Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool the lead moments into extra time to give the Reds the advantage, but the wheels fell off from that point.

Marcos Llorente fired two goals within a matter of minutes to all but doom Liverpool, while Alvaro Morata added another one late on for good measure.

As a result, Liverpool were handed a 4-2 aggregate defeat as Atletico sealed their spot in the quarter-finals.

With Wednesday's loss, Liverpool's run of 42 matches unbeaten at Anfield was broken, with the team's previous defeat at home coming to in the last season.

In addition, the result ended the Reds' winning streak at home in European competition, as Anfield was the site of a defeat for the first time since 2014.

The last time they crashed out at the last-16 stage of the competition was in 2006, when knocked them out – that was also the last time they lost both legs of a tie until Wednesday evening.

Klopp, meanwhile, saw his magic touch in knockout ties evaporate, as the manager lost his first two-legged tie since taking over in 2015.

During that stretch, Liverpool reached a final as well as two Champions League final, falling to and in Klopp's first two final appearances.

Last season, though, the Reds went all the way en route to topping to win the club's sixth Champions League crown.

The wait for a seventh will go on for another year, although the Reds are closer to sealing a Premier League title than ever before.

Liverpool currently maintain a 25-point advantage in the Premier League, although the leaders recently lost their first match of the season with a loss to .

In total, Liverpool have dropped four points in the league, although the Reds are now eliminated from all cup competitions.

Liverpool are set to take on at Goodison Park on Monday in their next Premier League match before hosting on March 21.