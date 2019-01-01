Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends: Torres return, when is it & how to buy tickets

Former Kop idol Fernando Torres is set to make an appearance at Anfield for the charity fixture, alongside Luis Garcia and other famous ex-players

will play in a fund-raising charity match in March 2020, and some notable names are set to make an appearance.

'Legends' matches hosted by Liverpool have become a trend in recent years, with the Merseyside team organising charity games with the likes of legends from Bayern and in recent years.

Here's everything you need to know about next March's game between the Reds and the Catalan giants, who will be featuring and how to buy tickets.

What is the Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends game?

Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends is an upcoming charity match involving star veterans from each side to raise money for charity.

Entire proceeds from the match will go to LFC Foundation, set up to connect people to create life-changing opportunities.

LFC Foundation will, additionally, make a donation to the Barca Foundation, a charity that brings new opportunities to disadvantaged young people.

When is the Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends game?

The match will be played at Anfield on March 28, 2020, during the international break.

How to buy tickets to Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends

Fans can purchase tickets from the Liverpool official website.

Tickets are priced at £25 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s.

Tickets are available on sale for ticket holders and LFC Members, having gone on general sale to the public from Tuesday October 29.

Who will play in Liverpool Legends vs Barcelona Legends?

The full line-up is yet to be confirmed, but high-profile former Liverpool stars including Fernando Torres, Luis Garcia, Patrik Berger, Jerzy Dudek, Jason McAteer and Vladimir Smicer are to return.

As for the Liga giants, Edgar Davids, Patrick Kluivert, Juliano Belletti and Javier Saviola are set to feature.

Torres is the most notable name to be involved for the Reds following his retirement from professional career. Torres spent three and a half years at Liverpool from 2007-8 in which he gained a reputation as a crowd favourite and Kop darling, forging a cherished strike partnership with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

The ex- international left Anfield in traumatic circumstances after he was sold to rivals in January 2011 for a then-record £50 million, creating a rift with the fans.

He did, however, return to Merseyside in 2015 to participate in Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher's charity match which featured a myriad of former Reds stars including Xabi Alonso and Luis Suarez. The game eventually proved to become an occasion of closure for him, with the fans singing his bounce once again.

He has since spoken out about his special relationship with Liverpool fans, telling the club's official website: "I’m really proud to say I will support Liverpool forever, it doesn’t matter what happened.

"Even when things between us were not at their best, I felt that I needed to support Liverpool. The city, fans and club will always be in my heart because it’s the way I feel and I cannot change that."