Jurgen Klopp ‘forever thankful’ to Roberto Firmino and the other Liverpool 'legends' - but points towards a ‘new chapter’ at the club

Jurgen Klopp insists it will be "super emotional" to say goodbye to Liverpool's departing quartet of stars, including Roberto Firmino.

Firmino will make final Anfield appearance vs Villa

Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will also say farewell

Liverpool set for summer of significant change

WHAT HAPPENED? It was announced on Wednesday that the Brazilian, alongside James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, would all be calling time on their careers in Merseyside at the end of the current campaign. The Liverpool boss paid tribute to the departing quartet of stars in Friday's press conference, insisting that "without them, nothing would have happened".

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "This game is super difficult for a number of reasons. We have spoken with the boys this week that it's super difficult and super emotional. We say goodbye from my point of view to four Liverpool legends. We love them. But it's professional football and nothing is forever, that's how it is. It is a good moment because it means one chapter will be closed and we can start writing a new one. I will be forever thankful to them. Without them, nothing would have happened.

"Ox was unlucky with injuries. He was irreplaceable [when injured against Roma]. People think of Naby, they think a few too many injuries, but he played in super important games. All four won each available trophy and we love them. Nothing is forever."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Klopp confirmed that Firmino would be available for Saturday's farewell match at Anfield after returning to first-team training. The German also expects to be in attendance, despite the FA handing down a two-match touchline ban on Thursday, adding: "I expected a punishment. It's OK. I would like to know where the money goes and if it's for a good cause. Apart from that, the people around me were negative - they thought it would be longer. Nobody has told me I can't go on the pitch after the game tomorrow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp had wanted to keep both Firmino and Milner for at least another season, but both have decided to leave in pursuit of a fresh challenge. Firmino is understood to have received interest from Spain, while Milner is likely to join Brighton, although Burnley and Leeds are also reported to be keen on the 37-year-old.

The future is a little less certain for Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who at 28 and 29 respectively are in the prime of their careers, but who have struggled for form and fitness at Liverpool in recent seasons. Neither were offered a new deal by the Reds, and it is unclear yet as to where they will end up next.

WHAT NEXT? The Reds are set for a summer of significant change, squad-wise, with players such as Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch being targeted in the transfer window, as Klopp looks to build a side capable of bouncing back from the disappointment of this season.