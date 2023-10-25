A mixed bag for Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp issues Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara injury updates

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the injury statuses of three Liverpool stars ahead of their Europa League clash this week.

Klopp provides Liverpool injury updates

Robertson underwent surgery

Gakpo has resumed training

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds boss confirmed that Andy Robertson, who injured his shoulder during the international break, has undergone surgery and is on his way to recovery. He also provided a positive update on Cody Gakpo's condition but did not reveal much when asked about Thiago Alcantara's condition.

Gakpo missed his team's last three matches after he suffered a knee injury against Tottenham last month. Alcantara has not featured in any of the club's games this season and has remained out of action since May as he underwent surgery to cure his persistent hip problem.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Klopp said, "Yes, Robbo has had surgery and it all went well. It all went as good as it could go so recovery starts after he wakes up. I think it happened this morning, so that is it. We don't know how long that will take but the first step is done and that is good.

"Cody has been in full training now since Sunday, which is good. It means he is available for the full squad and what we do that [information] we will see but that is good as well. Who else is out? Thiago, no. Bajcetic no. Not in team training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite missing multiple players due to injury problems, Klopp's side have remained unbeaten in the Europa League and currently fourth on the Premier League table with 20 points from nine matches.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League giants will next face Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday before taking on Nottingham Forest in a league clash on Sunday.