Liverpool injury crisis worsens as Alexander-Arnold limps off at Man City

The 22-year-old went down holding his calf and was replaced by James Milner in the second half of the Premier League match

's defensive crisis worsened on Sunday when right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off in the second half of the Premier League match against .

The international went down holding his calf shortly after the hour mark of the game at Etihad Stadium and was subsequently replaced by James Milner.

The 22-year-old is the latest member of the Reds' back line to pick up an injury, with centre-back Virgil van Dijk already ruled out for several months with knee ligament damage. Meanwhile, stand-in defender Fabinho is also missing with a hamstring problem he picked up in his side's win against Midftjylland,.

More teams

Jurgen Klopp had been left with inexperienced defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips to fill the gap until he welcomed Joel Matip back into the heart of the defence for Sunday's game against Pep Guardiola's team, partnering Joe Gomez.

Milner made his 750th competitive appearance and his 550th in the Premier League when he took Alexander-Arnold's place.

Liverpool headed into the game looking to return to the top of the table with a win, while last year's runners-up City are looking to seal a second consecutive league win for the first time this season.

Article continues below

The hosts have had an inconsistent start to the campaign, having collected 11 points from their first six matches, leaving them in 12th place and seven points adrift of Leicester, who climbed to the top with a 1-0 win against earlier on Sunday.

England manager Gareth Southgate will also be eager to find out more abAlexander-Arnold's condition. The Liverpool academy graduate has been included in the squad for the friendly with next Thursday and the matches against and .

However, the clash at home to Iceland is now in doubt after the UK government issued a travel ban on visitors coming from following an outbreak of Covid-19 at mink farms which have spread to local communities in the Scandinavian country.