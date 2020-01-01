'Liverpool have impressed me more than Arsenal's Invincibles' - Petit admits Reds have 'something special'

A former Gunner is in awe of how much Jurgen Klopp's side have achieved over the last couple of seasons on both European and domestic fronts

Emmanuel Petit has admitted that he holds the current squad in higher esteem than 's 'Invincibles', due to their unprecedented consistency over a longer period.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning a first league title in 30 years, having opened up a 25-point lead over reigning champions with nine fixtures remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's men have only dropped points on two occasions, and were just five matches short of matching Arsenal's long-held 49-game unbeaten record before being beaten 3-0 by on February 29.

The Reds finished the 2018-19 campaign on 97 points, but could end up in triple figures this time around, having built on the platform of success by establishing themselves as the dominant force in English football.

Petit played with a number of the Arsenal stars who went on to form a part of the squad which completed an entire season unbeaten in 2003-04, but he believes what Liverpool have been able to achieve in recent years eclipses his old club's exploits.

"I have huge respect for my old team-mates, but when I look at Liverpool, and what they have been doing for the past two years," the ex-Gunners midfielder told The Mirror.

"People are looking at them now because last year they won a European trophy, but really they have been like this for the past two or three years.

"It's amazing what they are doing - it is rare to see a team winning so many games and being so dominant against their opponents all the time.

"They were both great teams in history, but for me, this Liverpool team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don't remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the Invincibles.

"They have impressed me more than Arsenal's Invincibles.

"I am pretty sure Arsenal fans won't be happy with that. But I have to be honest. When I look at this team, the motivation, the intensity, so many talented players. Something is different with them."

Liverpool need only two more victories to secure the Premier League crown, but they have been made to wait for their coronation due to the coronavirus outbreak which has called a halt to football across all of Europe's major leagues.

The Premier League has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest, but it is not yet known for certain whether the current season will be completed.