Liverpool hungry for more success - Alisson

The Reds are fully focused on adding even more silverware to the trophy cabinet at Anfield, according to their No.1 goalkeeper

are not content to rest on their laurels after winning the , according to Alisson, who has his sights set on more success as the 2019-20 season progresses.

The Reds conquered Europe for a sixth time back in May, beating Premier League rivals 2-0 in the showpiece final.

Jurgen Klopp's men have built on that platform with a superb start to the new season, storming clear at the top of the table while also kicking off the defence of their European crown.

A 4-1 win over Genk in Belgium on Wednesday night ensured that Liverpool moved onto six points in their Champions League group , three behind leaders but three clear of third-placed Red Bull Salzburg.

Liverpool are among the favourites to win the competition again come May and have also been tipped to end their 30-year wait for a league title in .

Alisson insists that every member of Klopp's squad is pulling in the same direction, as the team aims to improve on their stellar 2018-19 showing.

The international told Liverpool's official website after their latest victory: "It’s a long road, we need to keep focused and keep playing well in the games, put more intensity into the games.

"We are in the right way. We have a lot to grow during the season. We achieved big things last season but we don’t want to stop, we want more.

"But to achieve more we need to work more and work hard because everyone wants to beat Liverpool, the last champion of the Champions League. So we need to work hard. We have a good chance."

Alisson has only just returned to full fitness after missing the first few weeks of the new season through injury .

Summer signing Adrian stepped in for the Liverpool No.1 while he took in a frustrating spell on the sidelines, proving a more than able back-up between the sticks.

Alisson is glad to be back in the starting XI after coming through a "tough moment", with it his desire to avoid any further fitness issues in the near future.

"It was a tough moment but I dealt well with it," he said. "I spent good time with my family; it’s not normal for us as football players. I tried to get the maximum from the time, I could make a good pre-season – at least three or four weeks of working hard after the recovery time.

"Now coming back in the Champions League and Premier League with the way the team is playing, I’m really happy to be back. I’ll try to do my best to stay here for a long time and stay away from injuries."

Looking ahead to a crucial clash with Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday, Alisson added: "It’s always good to play against a tough rival. Tottenham had a tough moment in the last five games but they proved their value in the last one, they proved their quality.

"We played against Red Star and we know how difficult it is. They did well, they won 5-0. It will be a good game for us, a good test. Now we need to rest and focus on that game 100 per cent."