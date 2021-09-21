Liverpool wonderkid Gordon makes senior debut in Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City

The 16-year-old has become the fifth-youngest player to ever turn out for the Reds

Liverpool midfielder Kaide Gordon made his highly anticipated senior debut in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City.

The 16-year-old joined the Reds in January from Derby County in a move that could eventually be worth up to £3 million ($4m).

After impressing during pre-season and with the club's reserves, the teenager earned a spot in Jurgen Klopp's side to face the Canaries in the third round of the competition.

Gordon puts name in record books

By starting Tuesday night's game, Gordon - who turns 17 next month - has become the fifth-youngest player in Liverpool history.

Jerome Sinclair holds the record for Liverpool, having played against West Brom in 2012 at 16 years and six days. He is followed by Harvey Elliott, Jack Robinson and James Norris.

Gordon has also become the third youngest player to start for Liverpool in a senior game, behind Elliott and Robinson.

Gordon turning heads on Merseyside

The teenage star has already scored a pair of goals in just three games for Liverpool's Under-23 side this term, further underlining his status as one of the club's brightest talents.

“Sometimes, you see players getting a lot of media attention,” U-23 captain Tom Clayton said in August. “Then, they come in, and you think ‘he’s not that good’. Well, Kaide is!”

