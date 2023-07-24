Liverpool eye Fulham star Joao Palhinha as £60m Fabinho replacement - but left to sweat on shoulder injury

- Liverpool interested in Palhinha
- Fabinho set to depart
- Portugal international dealing with injury
WHAT HAPPENED? The Evening Standard reports that there is interest from the Reds in signing Palhinha but he is currently dealing with a shoulder injury sustained in this week's pre-season friendly against Brentford. He may have suffered a dislocated shoulder and that would rule him out for a significant period of time, potentially scuppering any move away from Craven Cottage.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have already had a £45 million ($57m) bid rejected for Palhinha as the Cottagers are holding out for £60m ($77m). Liverpool would be able to afford that, and would likely feel emboldened to move if and when Fabinho departs. The Brazilian is in talks over a £40m ($51m) move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have also been linked with a potential move to sign Cheick Doucoure from Crystal Palace, and they may have to focus on other targets if Palhinha's injury is confirmed to be serious.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty Images
GETTY
WHAT NEXT? Liverpool and Fulham will wait anxiously to find out if Palhinha is fit enough to complete a transfer this summer.