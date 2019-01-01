Liverpool forward Sadio Mane shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month

The 26-year-old scored three league goals in four games in the month under review and he is set to be rewarded for the feat

forward Sadio Mane has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for March.

The international was in a brilliant form last month, scoring three league goals in four games, including his brace against to help the Reds continue their charge towards the league title.

The 26-year-old will slug it out with teammate Andy Robertson, ’s Bernado Silva, ’s Jamie Vardy, ’s James Ward-Prowse and defender Seamus Coleman for the individual prize.

The former Southampton man who was named the Reds Player of the Month on Thursday is also in contentions for the PFA award.

This season, the forward has scored 17 goals in the English elite division in 31 appearances and 20 in all competitions.