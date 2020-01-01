‘Liverpool followed Ferguson & Mourinho recipe for success’ – Managers need time & money, says Barnes

The Reds legend believes the recent flurry of trophies collected by the Reds can be put down to patience being shown in a proven coach

have followed the Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola “recipe for success” with Jurgen Klopp, says John Barnes, with all managers needing time and money in order to deliver on expectations.

The Reds have shown patience with a German tactician appointed to succeed Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

Klopp arrived on Merseyside with a big reputation from his time at and quickly endeared himself to a loyal fan base with his playing style and personality.

Tangible success proved elusive for a while, with final heartache suffered across multiple competitions, but a triumph in 2019 has opened the floodgates.

Liverpool are now benefitting from the long-term strategy of their coach and the funds invested across multiple transfer windows on shrewd acquisitions.

, and are among those to have prospered when favouring similar methods in the past, with Barnes pleased to see those at Anfield adopting a proven approach.

The Reds legend told WION: “This has always been the recipe for success. Sir Alex Ferguson was given time by Manchester United, he had the complete support and trust of the board, which is why he was able to build such a great side.

“Chelsea did the same with Jose Mourinho in his first spell and were richly rewarded with trophies.

“Clubs will be successful if they give their manager the right resources and a sufficient amount of time to build a team.

“The most important thing is that the players should know that the manager is the man in charge. Player power is now a big issue all over the world, where players are seen as more important than the managers.

“The clubs in which the players have been calling the shots have been inconsistent. A manager's role is undermined when the players are made to seem more important.

“It comes as no surprise to me that Liverpool and Manchester city have been the two most successful clubs in over the last two years, because the manager in both those clubs is truly the man in charge, the power doesn't lie with the owners or the players.”

Liverpool are about to add a first English top-flight title in 30 years to the continental and global successes they enjoyed in 2019.

Barnes is happy to see the Reds back at the domestic summit, but is also looking for them to continue emulating champions of years gone by establishing another dynasty.

He added: “I think it's not just about this season, the team cannot take their foot off the gas and rest on their laurels if they do manage to win the Premier League.

“A true marker of success is being able to win trophies for a sustained period of time. The team will enjoy the triumph, but then the focus should shift to the next season.

“Jurgen Klopp will hopefully drive the players to maintain such levels of performance in the years to come.

“I hope this is the start of another great era in the history of the club when the Reds can challenge for the domestic league title and Champions League title every season, as they did in the past.

“The league triumph will no doubt be fantastic for the club, but the success must not stop there.”