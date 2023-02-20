'We're never going anywhere with FSG' - Liverpool fans react to news American owners won't be selling the Reds as they seek investment

Liverpool fans have reacted strongly to news that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will not be selling the club in their search for fresh investment.

It was confirmed by John Henry, owner of the Reds, that a sale of the club would not be taking place despite a process ongoing to find different avenues of funding.

Rumours of a potential takeover began to circulate in late 2022 when FSG confirmed they would 'consider new shareholders', however they have now been put to bed for good.

One fan came to a damning conclusion on the situation following the announcement of the news, highlighting the recent tension between the club's fans and owners due to a lack of spending.

"Let's be real, we're never going anywhere with FSG," they wrote. "We're up against City, Newcastle and likely United's state ownership, Boehly chucking £600m in one season, Spurs possibly being sold and Arsenal having a real structure in place. We're doomed."

Fans are concerned with a lack of investment into the men's playing squad in the years since Liverpool developed into one of the strongest teams in Europe. In the time since they won the Premier League and Champions League, while also putting together an exceptional rivalry with Manchester City for the league title, the belief is that the squad has aged and not been replenished efficiently.

It's a conflicting situation for fans of the club. Since FSG took over in 2010, Liverpool has been transformed on and off the pitch. As well as the men's team becoming a European giant once again, their women's team became the first English women's football club to offer all players full-time professional contracts ahead of the 2013 WSL season. That has also coincided with major upgrades to Anfield and their Melwood training ground.

But while there is a need for investment, there are still greater concerns that the same transfer model that saw them able to return to the top of the mountain no longer exists. Michael Edwards - Liverpool's former sporting director - left the club, while key figures at recruitment level such as Julian Ward and Ian Graham will also depart their roles at the end of the season.

The uncertainty around the club and the lack of fresh investment into the men's playing squad has seen Jurgen Klopp's side stutter. Despite chasing a record trophy haul last season, they now find themselves out of the title race and struggling to make the Premier League's top four. There are also doubts over Klopp's future under the current ownership regime.