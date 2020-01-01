Liverpool fall to worst scoreless streak in 28 years in Man City thrashing

The Reds first game as Premier League champions did not go according to plan as they suffered a heavy defeat at Etihad Stadium

have failed to score in five consecutive away fixtures for the first time in 28 years after being humbled by .

The Reds secured the Premier League title after City's 2-1 loss at last week, becoming the first club to secure the trophy with seven matches to spare.

Jurgen Klopp's men are also on course to break the record points haul of 100, which was set by City in 2018-19, but they took their eye off the ball at Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

After being welcomed onto the pitch by a guard of honour from the home side, Liverpool started the brighter in a top of the table clash devoid of any atmosphere due to the continued absence of supporters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it was Pep Guardiola's Blues who ended up taking the lead, with Kevin De Bruyne coolly converted a penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box.

Sterling grabbed his 13th goal of the season to put City 2-0 up with 35 minutes on the clock, as he finished off a flowing counter-attack after showing great composure in the box.

Foden scored the home side's third goal just before the half-time whistle, sending an unstoppable shot past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson following a quick one-two with De Bruyne.

An Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain own goal compounded the Reds misery in the second period, as City reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League to 20 points with five games left to play.

Liverpool have now gone five consecutive away games without scoring in all competitions for the first time since April 1992, when they endured an eight-match run on the road without a goal.

Their second defeat was also the joint heaviest by a side already crowned champions in Premier League history, with Liverpool having also beaten by a 4-0 scoreline the game after their coronation in 1997-98.

Klopp's two worst losses in charge at Anfield have both come at the hands of City, who also thrashed the Reds 5-0 in September 2017, but Reds' supporters are unlikely to be too disheartened given their position in the table.

Liverpool will now have to pick themselves up again ahead of a meeting with on Sunday, while City gear up for a tough trip to .