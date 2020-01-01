‘Liverpool don’t need Mbappe at £250m’ – World Cup winner would be a ‘risk’, says McManaman

The former Reds star would love to see the PSG forward at Anfield, but sees no reason why the Reds would spend so heavily on another attacking talent

“don’t necessarily need” to be looking at luring Kylian Mbappe away from , says Steve McManaman, especially as the World Cup winner would represent “a risk” at £250 million ($328m).

It has been suggested that the Reds may be willing to explore a possible deal for one of the most sought-after talents on the planet.

Mbappe has offered no indication that he is looking for a move any time soon, but is expected to leave PSG in search of a bigger challenge at some stage.

He has spoken of his admiration for Liverpool and would fit the mould when it comes to attacking additions at Anfield.

The Premier League title hopefuls already have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on their books, though, and McManaman sees no reason why the Reds would be willing to disrupt squad harmony on Merseyside by smashing the world transfer record.

“I’d love to see him make a move to Liverpool!” the former Reds star told HorseRacing.net.

“I’ve said for the last three or four years that he’s going to be the best around, but Liverpool are flying at the moment and they don’t necessarily need Kylian Mbappe at this moment in time.

“They’re going to have to pay £250 million for him. Let’s be honest, that’s what he would cost.

“If Neymar cost £198 million, then Mbappe is going to cost a quarter of a billion. Liverpool are the best around at the moment, so if you’re going to take a jump like that then there’s going to be a lot of baggage that comes with that.

“Not him personally, but the transfer fee itself and that you’re already the best team and you could be upsetting the equilibrium by bringing another big, big forward in, who’s arguably already one of the best in the world, even at this slender age.

“It’s a lot to consider for Liverpool if they are going to make this jump.

“It’s a risk. That’s exactly what it is. Have upset their front three this season by bringing in Antoine Griezmann? Did do it when Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were there?

“I think the happiness of the team is more important than anything and actually the harmony of the front three of Liverpool, where you’ve got Divock Origi coming off the bench, to a certain extent it works.

“We know where everybody stands and we know that people are happy because they want to play every game. We also know that there’s a bigger role in the game and we all know that Origi will play 30 or 40 games this season and he’s not even in the starting XI.

“Everybody has got their job to play because Liverpool will play 60 games over the course of a season if they go far in the , so everybody knows that they have to play their part.

“Bringing in a world-class superstar does upset that. When Neymar went to PSG, it upset the balance and we all know that and it’s something you have to be very careful about.

“You have to do your homework, you need to know what else you’re signing as well as just the player. Do you sign a mad agent? Do you sign a mad entourage?

“However, to stick up for Kylian Mbappe, all I’ve heard is that his attitude and everything is fantastic and he’s an incredible football player that would make Liverpool’s squad better, but you just need to be very careful, firstly with the price tag and secondly the effect it will have on the squad.”