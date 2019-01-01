Liverpool defender Clyne facing six months out with ACL injury

The 28-year-old England international was expecting to leave Anfield this summer but now may struggle for suitors

right-back Nathaniel Clyne is set to miss around six months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in pre-season.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in the closing moments of Friday's 3-2 defeat to at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Clyne flew to Boston for Liverpool's next match against but after initial swelling went down, tests confirmed the injury and he flew back to Liverpool from Boston.

Liverpool team doctors are optimistic about the injury, however, as there is no additional damage, and as such Clyne is expected to be in line to return after six months rather than the nine which some who suffer the same injury can be sidelined for.

"What can I say other than how gutted we all are for Clyney. He was training and playing so well - he was in outstanding shape," said Klopp on Liverpool's official website.

“Clearly an injury of this nature isn’t a happy moment for any player, but the silver lining for him is that, according to the medical guys, it’s a straightforward ACL injury. This means fixing it and coming back from it should follow a path that is free from pitfalls and complications.

“At the moment there isn’t much more to say beyond we’ll all support Clyney in whatever way we can and we look forward to seeing him back on the pitch as soon as responsibly possible.

“He is such a sound professional and is naturally very fit and strong, so all these things are in his favour.”

The injury's impact on Clyne's long-term Liverpool future is unclear.

Clyne is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and he has lost his position as the club's starting right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Clyne made just four Premier League appearances in the first half of the 2018-19 season before moving to Bournemouth on loan for the second half of the season.

With the Cherries, Clyne made 13 league appearances as he helped the club to safety in a 14th-place finish.

There was reported interest from other Premier League clubs in another loan for Clyne this season, with the defender's former side understood to be among the suitors.

But any move for the right-back may now be put on hold as he looks to recover in time to feature this season.

Clyne joined Liverpool from in 2015. He was the club's primary starter for two seasons before a back injury in the 2017-18 campaign opened the door for Alexander-Arnold's emergence.

Liverpool will play the final game of their U.S. tour against C.P. at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday.