Liverpool cult hero Origi joins AC Milan on a free transfer

After four years at Anfield, the Belgium international has made the switch to San Siro, signing a four-year deal with the Serie A champions

Divock Origi has joined AC Milan on a free transfer, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

The striker's contract at Liverpool expired at the end of last season and he has opted to make the switch to San Siro.

Origi, 27, spent four years with the Reds but made just 18 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22, with just seven of those matches coming in the Premier League.

What is Origi's AC Milan contract length and salary?

Origi has signed a four-year-contract with the Rossoneri, with his annual salary rumoured to be in the region of €4 million.

Liverpool confirmed on June 9 that the Belgium international would be leaving the club at the end of the month when his contract expired.

Will Origi start for AC Milan?

Milan are thin in attack after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract expired at the end of the 2021-22 season, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue his playing career after undergoing knee surgery that will rule him out of action for the rest of 2022.

The Sweden striker's possible departure leaves Olivier Giroud as the only recognised central striker in Stefano Pioli's squad.

Origi can, then, challenge for a regular spot in Milan's first-team upon his arrival.

How are Liverpool improving their forward line after Origi's exit?

Liverpool are set to make big changes to their attack this summer.

As well as Origi, the Reds have also lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich after the Senegal star completed a €41 million (£35m/$43m) move to the Allianz Arena, and an €18m (£15.5m/$19m) deal has been completed for Takumi Minamino to join Monaco.

Jurgen Klopp's team have, though, invested in their forward line, with Benfica star Darwin Nunez having arrived at Anfield.

The Premier League runners-up beat Manchester United to the signing of the Uruguay international, paying an initial £64m ($79m) to bring Nunez to Merseyside.

Fellow new signing Fabio Carvalho will also be expected to challenge for minutes after the Portugal Under-21 international sealed his move from Fulham.

