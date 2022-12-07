Liverpool lodge complaint with UEFA and Real Madrid over allocation of tickets for Champions League last-16 tie

Liverpool have been complained to UEFA and Real Madrid over their reduced ticket allocation for the second-leg of their last-16 clash.

Liverpool travel to Real Madrid in March

Reds allocated 1,800 of potential 3,000 tickets

Allocation reportedly includes just four wheelchair bays

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being entitled to around 3,000 tickets, Liverpool have only been allocated 1,800, which is understood to include just four wheelchair bays. While currently undergoing renovations, Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium boasts a capacity of 60,000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish capital will be the venue for the second-leg tie of what will be a repeat of the 2022 final, which saw Los Blancos win 1-0 on the night. While star players of both teams are currently on international duty in Qatar, Liverpool will be boosted by the returns to the squad of Luis Diaz and Naby Keita, who have been injured out for two and five months, respectively.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A Liverpool Football Club statement read: “LFC is committed to having as many supporters as possible in stadiums for European away fixtures and continues to develop its systems and processes to fill allocations at every away game. The club fully understands the impact this initial decision by Real Madrid has on supporters and the challenges with making travel arrangements for the game. Representatives from LFC are in direct contact with the Supporters Trust and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and will continue to explore all options to increase the allocation, particularly for disabled supporters.”

WHAT NEXT? With the club's complaint only recently lodged, the process will likely take a while to reach its conclusion before March's fixture.