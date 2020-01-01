Liverpool break club record as incredible Anfield run continues with Leicester win

The Reds have proven unstoppable at home over the past three years in England's top-flight

have set a new club record for their longest unbeaten run at home after beating Leicester City 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead after a 21st-minute own goal from Jonny Evans, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino also finding the back of the net for the Reds.

That win means Liverpool have now gone 64 Premier League games without defeat at home - eclipsing their previous record run which was set in December 1980.

The Reds' last loss at Anfield in the Premier League now dates back to April 2017 when claimed a 2-1 victory courtesy of a brace from Christian Benteke.

Liverpool brought up their new record in emphatic fashion on Sunday as they dominated at home against Brendan Rodgers' side. The Reds took 24 shots across the 90 minutes and boasted 58 per cent of possession.

The 3-0 win means Klopp's men have jumped up to second in the Premier League, level on points with leaders but with an inferior goal difference. Leicester meanwhile have remained in fourth and are only two points shy of Liverpool and Spurs after nine games of the new season.

The Reds' 64-game unbeaten run at home in 's top-flight has seen the club claim an impressive 53 wins and only 11 draws as they make the most of playing at Anfield.

hold the all-time English top-flight record for consecutive unbeaten league home matches, with their 86-game run coming to an end in 2008.

Klopp's side can next look to extend their club record on December 5 when they host in the Premier League.

New Liverpool recruit Jota is clearly enjoying life at Anfield and is the first player in their history to score in each of his first four home top-flight league appearances for the club.

Roberto Firmino has also found goals easier to come by at Anfield this season with two league goals at the venue to his name this campaign, compared to the one he managed across all of 2019-20.

The Reds will return to Anfield on Wednesday night when they welcome in action.