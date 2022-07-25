Liverpool boss Klopp lifts lid on Mane transfer to Bayern Munich

The Senegal star made a fairly simple move to the Bundesliga and the German has now laid out why

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the process by which Sadio Mane's transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich came around, with the Reds boss paying tribute to the deal as proof "these kinds of transfers" can be part and parcel of football.

Amid a summer marked by drawn-out bargaining battles between major sides, the Senegal star secured a relatively painless move from the Premier League to join the Bundesliga champions, departing with his manager's blessing and the respect of a fervent fanbase.

Now, Klopp has lifted the lid on the processes that took Mane to Munich, and explained that he sees no reason why transfer business can not be conducted in such situations.

Article continues below

What has Klopp said about Mane's transfer?

"Sadio told me and his agent told me that he was looking for a new challenge," Klopp stated. "If that happens early enough, like this case, and if that happens in the right way and the player and the agent are working, and the new club where they want to go is ready for negotiations, then it should be like it was now.

"Then you say 'thank you' with the biggest respect ever. I couldn't have more respect for Sadio, what a player he is and I wish him the best - and he will play for ages, he can play until 38 or 39 with his body, it's absolutely crazy. Bayern have got a really good player. It shows these kinds of transfers can work like this.

"We will want to use it in the future as an example, it's completely normal that sometimes in relationships there are changes needed. In this case, Sadio wanted it and we reacted and now we both try to make the best of it. I'm really fine with the situation. We will miss him from a sports point of view and as a person as well. But I am fine because that's how life is."

Who have Liverpool recruited this summer?

Despite Mane's departure, it has been a relatively short window of activity from Klopp, who has brought in three first-team signings for the new term, in the shape of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

They have seen further outgoings since however, with Ben Davies the latest to depart following Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams out of the door.

With no further incoming transfers expected, it remains to be seen if Klopp has the tools at his disposal to deliver another title charge this season, after his team came within a whisker of a quadruple last term.