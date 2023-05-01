‘It’s not the first time’ - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘lucky’ to escape red for confronting fourth official, says Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer felt Jurgen Klopp was lucky not to be sent off after he confronted the fourth official after Liverpool's winning goal against Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp's touchline antics during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Spurs did not go down well with former English international forward Shearer, who said the German coach was lucky to escape with just a yellow card.

Klopp ran towards the fourth official John Brooks and shouted in his face after Diogo Jota netted a last-minute winner to seal a thrilling 4-3 win over Tottenham. Referee Paul Tierney, though, just cautioned Klopp with a yellow card which, according to Shearer, was a lucky escape.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on BBC, Shearer said, "He could easily have sent Jota off and should have sent him off, which he [Klopp] wasn't too quick to mention. He was lucky, with the way he went up to the fourth official.

"We know it's an emotional game, it's a bonkers game at times and emotions were running high. But it's not the first time he's done that on the touchline so he is lucky that he just got a yellow card."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp was unhappy with the free-kick that was awarded to Tottenham which led to the visitors restoring parity in the game after going 3-0 down. He also claimed that referee Paul Tierney said something unacceptable while brandishing the yellow card. He told Sky Sports after the match, "What he [Tierney] said to me when he gave me the yellow card. That's not possible. But it's not OK as well."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be next seen in action on May 3 when they take on Fulham in the Premier League.