Liverpool have a big target on their backs and defending title is tougher than winning it once, claims Alexander-Arnold

The Reds full-back is aware that everyone is out to knock Jurgen Klopp’s side from their Premier League perch in 2020-21

Trent Alexander-Arnold says have “a big target on our backs now”, with defending the Premier League title expected to be “harder than winning it once”.

The Reds brought a 30-year wait for English top-flight glory to a close in 2019-20. Jurgen Klopp’s side sent records tumbling en route to capturing their long-awaited crown.

Few tweaks to have made to the squad that delivered success, with plenty of emphasis being placed on continuity and stability at Anfield.

More teams

Many are tipping Liverpool to lead from the front again in 2020-21, but Alexander-Arnold concedes that every domestic rival is determined to knock the Reds from their perch.

The 21-year-old full-back told Premier League Productions: "Nothing's ever perfect, you're never going to play 38 perfect games or going to win every game over the course of the season.

"It's tough, it's difficult but for us it's not about topping the points that we got or score more goals, it's about if we can all develop as a team and keep winning, that mentality – that's the main thing that helped us get this far.

"We know what it takes to win now, we know that there's obviously a big target on our backs now being champions and stuff like that and teams are going to be extra motivated when they play us. We need to match that mentality and take it to the next step and understand winning it back-to-back is harder than winning it once."

Alexander-Arnold will have an important role to play for Liverpool this season, with the international looking to further enhance his reputation after landing the Premier League and PFA Young Player of the Year awards for 2020.

Article continues below

He added on his progress to this point and a desire to avoid comparing himself to others: "At that young age it's about development, you can't get attached on other players and what they're doing and achieving at different ages because people hit their prime at 30 years old, people hit their prime at 20 years old – it's different timings, no career's the same.

"So you can't compare yourself to other players, it's about knowing what's best for you, find out what works for you as quick as possible and getting into routines. I think it's those routines and habits make good players and make good decisions for you.

"It's 24/7, it's on and off the pitch, it's about having the right people around you. There's a lot of factors that go into it, but at the end of the day, it's about how much you want to put into it because that's what you get out."