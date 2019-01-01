Liverpool 'belief' behind crucial late winners - Robertson

The Reds have enjoyed a series of dramatic moments during their push for the title, with the full-back hailing their never-say-die attitude

Andy Robertson says ’s “attitude and belief” shone through as they went back to the top of the Premier League thanks to a dramatic late victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

The Reds had looked set to lose ground in the title race as they headed into stoppage time at Anfield with the scores level at 1-1, but Toby Alderweireld’s own goal in front of the Kop keeps their dream alive.

It felt like yet another pivotal moment, in a season which has had plenty. Alderweireld’s misfortune can be added to Daniel Sturridge’s rocket at , Riyad Mahrez’s missed penalty for at Anfield and Divock Origi’s late winner against . “A lucky punch,” Jurgen Klopp called it, though at this stage of the season he will take whatever comes his way.

No team has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of games than Liverpool this season though, suggesting Klopp’s team have the fitness and the mentality to grind out such moments.

Robertson agrees.

“I think it comes from the whole squad having the right attitude and belief that we are good enough to win any game,” he told reporters.

“We knew were playing well in the second half but we still believed we were better and could go on and win the game. We had hard times in the second half and we had to push through that but we knew if we got a chance we have the players in the positions.

“It doesn't matter how it goes in at this stage of the season, it is just about getting it over the line.

“We know we've got the energy, we know we've got the heart to go right until the end in every single game. Our fitness levels are the best they should be at this point of the season so we know we can go right to the end. But sometimes you just need that wee bit of luck and we got it.

“Even when we were going through the tough times in the second half, we still believed we were going to win the game and that's the mentality we have. It maybe didn't look likely at times but three points at the end of the day and looking at the league table that's all that matters. Performances don't really matter at this point of the season as long as we win.”

Robertson had provided the assist from which Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool into a first-half lead against Spurs, while the winner came via a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the other full-back.

It means that between them, those two have provided 15 assists in the Premier League this season – a record for full-backs. Robertson alone has nine.

“It's a nice feeling,” he said. “But I won't enjoy that until the end of the season because I want nine to become 10, 10 to become 11, and that's the attitude.

“I want to keep producing and hopefully get more assists and maybe pitch in with a goal or two – but that doesn't look likely! I'm just happy to help create goals or score goals and this season I've put in some good crosses and the quality has been there but I just need more. Six games to go, hopefully I can get a couple more.

He added: “[The manager] wants me and Trent or whoever it is to create and the full-backs to be involved in attack. I think me and Trent have shown that this season.

“It is about trying to make the right decision, whether it's give-and-goes and trying to get to the byline or a bit of a deeper cross like today. At times it has not been there this season, my decision-making, Trent's decision-making, but when we do make the right decision our balls in are usually pretty good and it's all about the strikers taking it. Bobby's header was fantastic and obviously I’m delighted for him as well.”

Now, attention turns to Friday night and a trip to . Liverpool will assess an injury suffered by Virgil van Dijk in the dying stages of Sunday’s game, but will head to St Mary’s reinvigorated by a morale-boosting win.

“Of course we're all buzzing and probably still all are," Robertson said. "The fans went home happy but only time will tell if it's gave us maybe that [boost].

“I don't think we're lacking a spark but if it's give us a real good push right to the end of this season now for six games. But we need to keep going like that and we need to play better than we probably did, especially in the second half today.

“Manchester City had the advantage of going first this week and maybe they were hoping Tottenham could come here and get something and it looked that way for long periods of the second half. Who knows what that will do to them but I know for us it is just a big three points for us and it pushes on for the next six games.”